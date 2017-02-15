Montreal has been named the best city in the world for international students.



The rating in the QS Best Student Cities rankings, sees it top Paris and London as the prime place for students to get their educations.



Montreal was given the top spot based on its performance across six categories:

university rankings

student mix

desirability

employer activity

affordability

student view



Student view, a new category added for the 2017 rankings, is based on a survey of students and recent graduates. Montreal came in sixth overall on the list, with a particularly strong rating for arts and culture, as well as for its friendliness, diversity and affordability. Its multilingual and multicultural mix were also considered major selling points.



Montreal, of course, is also home to high-ranking educational institutions, including McGill University (ranked 30th in the world and first in Canada) and the Université de Montréal (126th in the world and fifth in Canada).



Four other Canadian cities made the top 100:

Vancouver (10 th )

) Toronto (11 th )

) Ottawa (26 th )

) Quebec City (72nd)



QS Best Student Cities 2017:

1. Montreal

2. Paris

3. London

4. Seoul

5. Melbourne

6. Berlin

7. Tokyo

8. Boston

9. Munich

10. Vancouver