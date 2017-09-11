

CTV Montreal





Montreal has extended its pit bull registration deadline to Dec. 21.

The deadline was originally set for this month.

A superior court judge ordered the extension Monday after 520 dog owners were unable to get their documents in on time.

The city threatened to seize their dogs.

“If you or a friend or a neighbour or a family member have registered your pit-bull type dog on time, but you've been missing a document or been having trouble getting a document or affording to pay for sterilization or something, please contact my office,” said lawyer Anne-France Goldwater from the Coalition to Promote the Safety of People and Canines. “We have lawyers in this office who are working on this file. We're doing it for free.”

Goldwater said sterilizing and microchipping the animals can be expensive, but said there are groups willing to help with the costs.