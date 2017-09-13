

CTV Montreal





The city of Montreal has unfurled its new flag.

Earlier this year Mayor Denis Coderre said he wanted to modify the city's flag to include representation of indigenous people.

The flag which Montreal has hoisted since 1939 features the symbols of Montreal's "founding peoples": French, English, Scottish and Irish, represented by a fleur-de-lys, Rose of Lancaster, thistle and shamrock.

The new flag includes another founding people: the indigenous nations that lived in the region before Montreal was founded. They are represented by a white pine tree in the centre of the red cross.

The city also updated its coat of arms with the white pine to reflect the city's origins and recognize the contribution of native people.

On this tenth anniversary of this U.N. Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, Coderre is expected to say the city intends to rename Amherst St. as soon as possible.

Jefferey Amherst was the English military commander who defeated the French army and captured Montreal, and was later named Governor General of British North America.

In 1763, after learning of a smallpox outbreak at a military fort in what is now Pittsburgh, Amherst suggested other military leaders attempt to use blankets to spread smallpox among indigenous peoples as a way of wiping them out.