When this year’s canopy of rainbow-tinted balls was suspended over the streets of the gay village, it marked a special year for both the city of Montreal, and the members of its LGBTQ community.

As a result, organizers of the 11th annual Canada Pride Montreal – a special National edition of Montreal Pride -- expect a record festival turnout in the second week of August, when M.C. Gregory Charles and Marie-Mai open the festivities with an inaugural presentation, Montreal is Proud.

The festival’s full roster—made public on Monday—boasts a number of local and international pop culture stars, among them Nelly Furtado, Ria Mae, Martha Wainwright, Jonas, the Barabé twins, Elisapie Isaac, David Usher, Matt Holubowski, Elvira Kurt, Dan Bigras, country star Guylaine Tanguay, as well as former contestants of reality TV’s RuPaul’s Drag Race.

There will be 10 large-scale shows happening on as many nights at Parc des Faubourgs, Pride’s new primary outdoor venue, as well as Place Emilie-Gamelin.

Overall, more than 150 advocacy and community-oriented events will be offered during the festival—the only LGBTQ event slated to take place as part of the city’s 375th anniversary. Besides the time-honored gay pride parade running along Rene-Levesque, there will also be a community day, sports tournament, and conferences on issues in sexual diversity.

What else is on the menu:

the celebration of Drag star Mado Lamotte ’s 30-year career

’s 30-year career Three T-Dances on Sundays August 13 and 20, including a retro version with the Boogie Wonder Band and the Mega T-Dance

An evening dedicated to emerging First-Nation, bisexual, queer and trans artists of color: Excellence

A tribute to Acadians hosted by Édith Butler to mark the National Day of Acadians

to mark the National Day of Acadians Supernova , an intense evening with the singers Jonas, David Usher, Lulu Hughes, Yann Perreau and Kim Richardson

, an intense evening with the singers Jonas, David Usher, Lulu Hughes, Yann Perreau and Kim Richardson Ria Mae opening for Nelly Furtado

Performances by Canada’s best drag queens during Illusion show

show A humour-filled evening hosted by Elvira Kurt

A Cuban Fiesta put on by the Cuban Martinez Show

Ethnie-Cité , a multicultural tour around the world with Moe Hamandi and Em

, a multicultural tour around the world with Moe Hamandi and Em Spectacular numbers by former contestants of the popular Reality TV program RuPaul’s Drag Race and the winner of Mx Pride Canada 2017

All programming details can be found on the Fierte Montreal website.