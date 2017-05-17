

CTV Montreal





As Montrealers and tourists mark the biggest bash of the city’s 375th anniversary, some are considering whether the party is worth the price tag.

Though there were people celebrating along with dignitaries like Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Philippe Couillard at morning events, the events appeared to be as crowded as one would expect on a typical beautiful day in Old Montreal.

The party kicks off in earnest, however, Wednesday night with an illumination ceremony of the lights on the Jacques-Cariter Bridge and thousands are expected to turn out for the event.



A 'Bonne Fete Montreal' concert is also planned at the Bell Centre Wednesday night with the likes of Rufus Wainwright, Martha Wainwright, the McGarrigles and Robert Charlebois.

The lighting ceremony is one of 42 legacy projects and hundreds of events planned to mark the anniversary at a reported price tag of $1 billion.

Tourism Montreal estimates the investment will pay off with 10.7 million visitors to the city this year, the most since Montreal hosted the Summer Olympics in 1976.



Protests

Several groups are marking the festivities Wednesday with protests, many in front of city hall. The Montreal police brotherhood is expected to demonstrate over pension negoiations in the afternoon.

Housing activists protested Wednesday, arguing that while all this money is being spent on festivities, one third of Montrealers live in apartments that have issues, and many are in need of social housing.

“Everyone’s allowed to demonstrate, but people have to respect the rules,” said Mayor Denis Coderre at a morning ceremony.

At 5:30 p.m. the SPCA is organizing a protest against several controversial policies regarding animals, including the pit bull ban, the use of caleches, and the planned rodeo.