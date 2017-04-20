

The fight against a controversial event scheduled as part of Montreal’s 375th anniversary celebrations isn’t the SPCA’s first rodeo but they’re hoping it will be the city’s last.

On Thursday, the Montreal SPCA announced a campaign to halt a rodeo planned for the Old Port between Aug. 24 and 27. The rodeo would feature bull riding and bareback and saddle bronco riding, which the SPCA called “entertainment based on fire and domination.”

In a statement, Director of Animal Advocacy Alanna Devine denounced the event, saying “This barbaric activity has no place in Montreal.”

The SPCA has launched a website as part of their campaign, which you can visit here.