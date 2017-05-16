

Montreal celebrates the 375th year since its founding on Wednesday with a day-long party, and a year full of special events.

Mayor Denis Coderre is hosting Premier Philippe Couillard and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the day itself with a variety of functions that will be capped with a special light show on the Jacques Cartier Bridge.

Here's the itinerary for May 17, 2017.

8 a.m. The Maisonneuve Regiment leads a parade from City Hall to Notre Dame Basilica

8:45 a.m. Bells will ring at churches throughout the city

9 a.m. A heritage mass takes place at Notre Dame Basilica, with Coderre, Couillard and Trudeau in attendance, as well as religious leaders from multiple faiths

10:30 a.m. The founders of Ville Marie, Paul de Chomedey Sieur de Maisonneuve and Jeanne Mance, will be honoured at the Maisonneuve Monument at Place d'Armes

11 a.m. The Maisonneuve Regiment parades to City Hall

Noon Tribute to the First Nations at City Hall

2 p.m. The Inaugural Order of Montreal will be issued to 17 notable Montrealers

4 p.m. Inauguration of Fort Ville Marie at Pointe à Calliere museum

6:15 p.m. VIPs gather at the Mount Royal Lookout

7 p.m. Bonne Fete Montreal: Musicians perform at the Bell Centre http://www.evenko.ca/en/events/11972/bonne-fete-montreal/bell-centre/05-17-2017

8:30 p.m. Premiere of Montreal Avudo at King Edward Quay

9:45 p.m. Lighting ceremony for the Jacques Cartier Bridge

But of course, it wouldn't be Montreal without protesters having their say.

The Police Brotherhood said officers will gather at union headquarters at 6 p.m. and then march through the streets to City Hall in the evening. Police are protesting Bill 15, a provincial law passed several years ago that requires officers to contribute more for their pension plans.

Animal activists will also be staging a protest Wednesday evening, gathering at City Hall at 5:30 p.m. and then marching to the Bell Centre. They are going to voice their displeasure with caleches continuing to operate in the city, with a rodeo scheduled for the summer as part of the Montreal 375 events, and with Montreal's bylaw banning pit bulls.

Traffic notes

Bus and metro service will be free on May 17, and multiple buses that travel near the Jacques Cartier Bridge will be rerouted for the day.

Multiple streets in Old Montreal and around the Jacques Cartier Bridge will be closed to vehicles on Wednesday.

Streets between City Hall and Notre Dame Basilica will be closed for the morning until early afternoon, while streets around Pointe à Calliere will be closed all day.

The eastern portion of the Ville Marie Expressway along with Viger St., Notre Dame Blvd. East, de Lorimier Ave. and part of René Levesque Blvd. will close at 8:30 p.m., along with the southern section of Papineau Ave., and reopen at 11:30 p.m. to allow pedestrians to watch the light show on the Jacques Cartier Bridge.

Some Bixi stations in Old Montreal, on Ile Sainte Helene and on the South Shore will have valet service from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

The Jacques Cartier Bridge will be closed from 9 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.

Major thoroughfares in downtown Montreal, including René Levesque Blvd., St. Denis St, and Berri St. will face restrictions.

The city is recommending people take Sherbrooke St. or De Maisonneuve Blvd. to travel east and west, and to take St. Laurent Blvd. as the best way north or south.

For full details, view the map below.