

The Canadian Press





Mayors of some of the world’s largest cities will descend on Montreal this week as Metropolis, the group headed by Montreal’s Denis Coderre, holds its twelfth congress.

More than 140 mayors are expected to attend, as well as 1,000 local and international delegates, elected officials, experts, town planners, business leaders, public and private companies and non-governmental organizations.

The event is being held at the Palais des Congres from June 19 to 22.

On the agenda is several global challenges such as climate change, security, improved urban mobility and metropolitan leadership.

Among the notable participants are Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo, Rahm Emanuel of Chicago, Baghdad mayor Zekra Alwach and Tel Aviv’s Ron Huldai.

Founded in Montreal in 1985, Metropolis allows members to exchange views on governance and innovation, as well as discuss issues such as sustainable development and economic, social and cultural development projects.