Montreal's Mayor-elect greeted the public and the press the day after her historic election.

Valerie Plante greeted commuters coming out of the Square Victoria-OACI metro station, posed for photos, shook hands, and hugged well-wishers less than 12 hours after being voted Montreal's first female mayor.

"My 14-year-old son said, 'Mom, do you realize you'll be in a history book?'" she said. "Being the first female mayor will support other women to jump in."

"I'm not even tired to be honest, though I didn't sleep every much," she said "It's such a big honour Montrealers decided to give me. I'll take that mandate with a lot of humility."

The new mayor-elect said she's already had discussions with provincial authorities involved in mobility and transportation.

She also spoke with outgoing mayor Denis Coderre after her victory and said she will be working with him closely during the transition.

"He offered me his total collaboration, which I do really appreciate," she said. "Over the next coming days, we'll take all the files, everything related to the collective convention with some of the workers of the City of Montreal, this is something coming up very soon, so we'll be talking about that for sure."

Plante did express some disappointment with the low level of voter turnout. Less than 42 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot in Montreal on Sunday, down slightly from over 43 per cent in 2013.

"We'll have to look at the different reasons why it didn't turn out to be higher," she said. "For sure the weather didn't play for us, we know when it rains or snows, it's not ideal. But I'm satisfied I won with 51 per cent" of ballots cast for mayor.

After saying hello to her new constituents - including Quebec Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux - Plante walked to city hall, posing for selfies along the way.

Once there, she posed for more photos, including with a young girl named Sophie, visiting from Brazil.

"Yesterday, I was voted first woman mayor of this city," she said. "This is where I'll work for the next four years."

Plante then addressed the media, saying she does not expect her much-touted Pink Line to get underway in her first mandate.

"Since the beginning I've been clear with the timeline, the first mandate will be about all those technical points which are very, very important," said Plante.

But her first task will be choosing her executive committee and meeting provincial leaders.

"For the next few days, for sure to set up the teams, especially around the executive committee, having those talks, setting meetings with my colleagues at the provincial level."