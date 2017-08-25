

CTV Montreal





A Montreal North man accused of accused of attempting to kill his pregnant wife and causing the death of the child she was carrying was back in court Friday to face new charges.

Sofiane Ghazi was arrested on July 24 and charged the next day with first degree murder, attempted murder of his girlfriend, and six other crimes.

At a court appearance on Friday he was charged with assaulting his wife and with harassment, while a charge of uttering threats was withdrawn.

Crown prosecutor Anne Aubé said these incidents happened before the assault on the eight-months pregnant woman.

The 37-year-old has is also subject to new court-ordered conditions, including not being allowed to communicate with any member of his family.

Ghazi is also charged with stealing a car and with violating his parole conditions from a previous crime.

A judge has ordered Ghazi to attend therapy twice a week to deal with his drug use.

His girlfriend remains in hospital as she continues to recover from her injuries.

Ghazi is due again in court in September.