Longueuil house a total loss following early morning fire
Published Saturday, April 1, 2017 10:06AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 1, 2017 12:24PM EDT
A Longueuil home was heavily damaged in an early morning fire on Saturday.
Firefighters received a call at 4:00 a.m. and arrived to thick black smoke rising from the house on Joliette St. The flames were extinguished by 7:00 a.m.
A spokesperson for the Longueuil fire department said the home was a total loss.
Nobody was home and there were no injuries.
The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.