A Longueuil home was heavily damaged in an early morning fire on Saturday.

Firefighters received a call at 4:00 a.m. and arrived to thick black smoke rising from the house on Joliette St. The flames were extinguished by 7:00 a.m.

A spokesperson for the Longueuil fire department said the home was a total loss.

Nobody was home and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.