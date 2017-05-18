

CTV Montreal





Construction crews will be taking advantage of the long weekend to do substantial amounts of work on bridges and highways in Montreal.

Major work will take place on the upstream side of the Champlain Bridge from 10 p.m. Friday May 19, until 5 a.m. on Monday May 22.

During that time all southbound (off-island) lanes of the bridge will be closed. Two lanes coming into Montreal will be open.

This means that all the access ramps to the Champlain Bridge from Montreal from Highway 15, the Bonaventure Expressway, and Nuns' Island will be closed.

Crews will be replacing two expansion joints on the bridge.

Taking it as an opportunity, crews working on the Turcot Interchange will repave several lanes of Highway 15 South that are in terrible shape, with drivers complaining there are more potholes than solid asphalt.

The ramps through the Turcot Interchange From Highway 20 East, Highway 15 South, and the 720 West to Highway 15 South will all be closed as of 10 p.m. Friday May 19.

Every lane of Highway 15 South will be closed from the Interchange until the Atwater Ave. entrance until 5 a.m. on Tuesday May 23.

The highway will reopen south of the Atwater Entrance at 5 a.m. Monday May 22.

Ile aux Tourtes bridge

Substantial work will be done on the Ile aux Tourtes bridge along Highway 40 this weekend.

In general, during the day two lanes will be open in each direction, while at night only one lane will be functional.

Closures of lanes will start at 8 p.m. on Friday night, with lanes reopening around 8 a.m. Saturday.

Lanes will begin closing again around 11 p.m. Saturday and reopen at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Sunday night's lane closures will be at 9 and 10 p.m., with lanes reopening at 4 and 5 a.m.