A man who police initially thought was attacked overnight in Little Burgundy -- was not.

Around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday a man living on Duvernay St. had reasons to be concerned about his roommate, and so forced open his locked door only to discover a 21-year-old man covered in blood.

He called 9-1-1 and the first emergency crews responding to the scene thought the man had been attacked and stabbed in the chest.

It turned out the man has fallen and struck his head, and his apparent chest wound was a catheter being used for the infusion of medication.

The man was taken to hospital and is now in a medically-induced coma as he is treated for head trauma.