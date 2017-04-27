Liberals agree to audit of contracts with investigated fundraiser
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 27, 2017 1:18PM EDT
The Liberal Party of Quebec agreed on Thursday to an audit of contracts with a fundraiser who had been investigated by the province’s anti-corruption police unit.
The Couillard government voted in favour of a motion presented the day before by the Coalition Avenir Quebec, which called for the intervention of Auditor General Guylaine Leclerc.
Premier Philippe Couillard had at first objected to the measure, saying Leclerc already had the means to investigate whichever topics she found pertinent and didn’t need politicians telling her what to do.
Several provincial government bureaus have a total of roughly 40 contracts with Bibeau.
