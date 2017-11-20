

The Canadian Press





A judge has withdrawn from a case in which he said a 17-year-old victim of sexual assault was a little overweight, had a pretty face and was maybe a "bit flattered" at the interest shown in her.

Court documents show Judge Jean-Paul Braun recused himself on Oct. 26, a day after his comments were published in a Montreal newspaper.

He gave no reasons for his decision.

Braun is being replaced by Lori Weitzman, another Quebec court judge.

The case resumes Dec. 14 with sentencing arguments.

The Crown says Braun's decision will not delay proceedings.

Braun made the comments earlier this year during the sexual assault trial of taxi driver Carlo Figaro, who was eventually found guilty of attacking the teenager in his cab back in 2015.

"We can say she is a little overweight, but she has a pretty face, huh?" Braun said at one point.

He went on to say she was possibly even "a bit flattered" because "maybe it's the first time a man has been interested in her."

Braun noted that trying to kiss someone could be seen as an acceptable gesture.

Justice Minister Stephanie Vallée called Braun's remarks unacceptable and said she intended to file a complaint.