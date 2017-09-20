

CTV Montreal





A judge has authorized a Montreal hospital to perform blood transfusions to treat a 14-year-old teen with cancer, despite her refusal because she is a Jehovah's Witness.

By allowing transfusions, the court ruled that it is lawful to protect children, sometimes ‘against themselves,’ when their decisions can be fatal.

Superior Court Judge Lukasz Granosik said in his decision that the teen is ‘a brilliant, articulate girl’ who is very successful at school and has a ‘maturity beyond her biological age.’

In June 2017, she found out she had Hodgkin's lymphoma, a form of cancer, and had to begin chemotherapy.

This treatment, however, often requires blood transfusions. Without it, the patient could die or suffer irreversible neurological damage, her doctor said.

Jehovah’s Witnesses do not accept blood transfusions.

Judge Granosik’s decision was rendered at the beginning of September.

- With a report from The Canadian Press