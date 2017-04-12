

CTV Montreal





With federal legislation legalizing marijuana expected to be announced on Thursday, politicians are figuring out how it would be implemented in Quebec.

Public Health Minister Lucie Charlebois said Quebec may create its own legislation on top of what is federally mandated.

"We don't have any choice. We've got to work," said Charlebois. "They're going to look after their competencies and we're going to look after ours, like who can buy, where you can buy and what's the price and everything."

Meanwhile the leader of the Parti Quebecois wants a province-wide public consultation, similar to the one held on medically assisted suicide, to provide a framework for the policies and infrastructure that would come along with legalization.

"We want the public to have a voice, and we want the experts to have their say," said Lisée.

On Wednesday, a new cabinet committee including officials from several ministries convened to discuss possible policies such as a legal age to purchase cannabis products and laws regarding driving under the influence.

After the first meeting of Premier Philippe Couillard's special committee, Charlebois said Quebec has formed a partnership with Ontario.

"We're going to work together for common topics that we've got, Ontario and Quebec, because we are near," said Charlebois.

Although the majority of Canadians seem to favour legalizing marijuana, Ottawa's plan is going to face resistance.

Simon Jolin-Barrette, the justice critic for the Coalition Avenir Quebec, is among the opponents.

"I'm really worried about the young people of Quebec and what can happen on the motivation at school and about the danger with mental illness problem," he said.

Liberal MNA and former police officer Robert Poeti does not think legalizing marijuana will have any impact on organized crime.

He also worries about impaired drivers.

"Police officers are going to need technology, as with alcohol, to identify people who are driving while using marijuana," said Poeti.

According to reports, the Trudeau government will anounce that legalization will take effect in July 2018.