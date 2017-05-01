

CTV Montreal





Kahnawake will be welcoming a newly-enthroned queen back to the reserve.

Twenty three-year-old Raven Swamp, a member of the Mohawk tribe, was crowned Miss Indian World 2017 at this year’s edition of the Gathering of Nations.

It’s one of North America’s most prominent Indian powwows, held over the last 34 years in the same location of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

As Miss Indian World, Swamp will act as a cultural goodwill ambassador for a full year, representing Native and Indigenous people domestically and worldwide.

Swamp was one of 23 women representing a variety of tribes at the gathering, where they were judged on areas of tribal knowledge, dancing ability, public speaking, as well as a personality assessment.

Dancers gathered from across the United States, Canada, and Mexico to compete, as well as drummers and other indigenous performers.

With files from The American Press