

CTV Montreal





Hundreds of runners, walkers, rollerbladers and cyclists were out for a good cause on Sunday to take part in the annual Terry Fox Run.

Runs started at different times in the Old Port, Montreal-West, Kirkland, Hudson, Lasalle, Laval and many other areas in Quebec.

Fox ran the first Marathon of Hope in 1980, three years after having his leg amputated due to bone cancer. He ran an average of 42 kilometres every day for 143 days until being forced to stop after the cancer spread to his lungs.

He died in 1981 but the annual events held in his name have raised millions of dollars to fund cancer research.