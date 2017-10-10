

CTV Montreal





Hudson mayor Ed Prevost, 76, succumbed to a years-long illness Tuesday, a source told CTV Montreal.

Town Councillor Nicole Durand confirmed that Prevost passed away, but that he had been sick for about two years.

Back in August, Prevost announced that he would not seek a second term as mayor, citing health issues.

It's been reported that these issues caused Prevost to miss several months of council meetings in 2016.

Since his election in 2013, Prevost's mandate was to restore financial stability to the town after a former director general was sentenced to a prison term for fraud in 2016.

Pro-Mayor Natalie Best will take over in Prevost's stead.