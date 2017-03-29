

CTV Montreal





For the second weekend in a row, construction on the Ville St. Pierre interchange will close several lanes and ramps on Highway 20.

Every closure the first weekend in April is in the eastbound direction.

They begin Friday night at 11 p.m. when the Highway 20 East will be closed overnight at Exit 64.

The ramp from Route 138/Mercier Bridge will also close at 11 p.m. Friday, and is scheduled to remain closed until 5 a.m. Monday.

Highway 20 East after Exit 64 will reopen at 7 a.m. Saturday -- but that's when one lane between the Saint Pierre and Montreal West interchanges will be closed. One lane on the service road leading to Angrignon Blvd. will also close at that time.

All lanes are scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.