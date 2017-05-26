

CTV Montreal





Quebec's federation of medical specialists is demanding part of the province's planned health reform be scrapped.

Bill 130 could see medical specialists caring for patients outside their area of expertise.

That health reform legislation affects the management of health clinics and social services.

Diane Francoeur, president of the FMSQ, says that could have a negative impact on patient care, contrary to what Health Minister Gaetan Barrette has been promoting.

"The big issue is that hospitals used to settle all their problems with their own people," said Francoeur.

"Now everything is coming from Quebec and it's one-size-fits-all. There's just one way of doing things and if you don't fit into that role then you'll have to justify yourself and ask for personal privilege to do things differently."

The federation has hired former premier Lucien Bouchard to take legal action on its behalf.

"It's not possible for civil servants from Quebec, in their office, to manage complex activities like the medical and hospital activities," said Bouchard.

He is acting as special counsel for the FMSQ, and his law firm is proposing alternatives to the association.