Buffalo Sabres winger Nicolas Deslauriers (44) eyes Washington Capitals centre Michael Latta (46) during a fight in Buffalo, N.Y., on Monday, Dec. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)
Published Wednesday, October 4, 2017 1:03PM EDT
The Buffalo Sabres have acquired defenceman Zach Redmond in a trade that sent forward Nicolas Deslauriers to the Montreal Canadiens.
The move involving two minor leaguers was made on Wednesday, a day before Buffalo opens the season by hosting Montreal.
Redmond is listed at 6-foot-2 and 212 pounds and was selected in the seventh round of 2008 draft by the then-Atlanta Thrashers. He has nine goals and 29 assists in 130 NHL games split between Montreal, Colorado and Winnipeg.
The Sabres announced Redmond will report to Rochester, their American Hockey League affiliate.
Deslauriers is a hard-hitting forward, who spent the past four seasons in Buffalo. He was demoted to Rochester last month after being the odd-man out once Buffalo claimed Jordan Nolan off waivers.
Deslauriers has 12 goals and 18 assists and 186 penalty minutes in 211 games.
