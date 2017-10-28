

The Canadian Press





A year after being sidelined by a near-fatal heart condition, the Montreal Canadiens have placed Martin Reway on waivers, with both sides agreeing to terminate his contract once he clears.

On Friday, the Slovak forward announced he would be leaving the Habs’ AHL affiliate, the Laval Rocket, to reflect on his future in professional hockey.

The 5’8, 170 lb Reway had two assists in five games with the Rocket, with a -5 plus/minus and six penalty minutes.

Though born in the Czech Republic, Reway helped steer Slovakia to a bronze medal at the 2015 World Junior Hockey Championship.

Two years earlier, he was taken in the fourth round of the NHL draft after amassing 112 points in 90 games over two seasons with the Gatineau Olympiques in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

He then played for Sparta in the Czech League and had a short stint playing in Switzerland before falling ill with a virus that affected his heart, putting him in hospital and costing him the entire 2016-17 season.