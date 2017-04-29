

The Canadian Press





Quebec Green Party leader Alex Tyrrell will represent the party in the riding of Gouin in the May 29 by-election.

Tyrrell will face off against Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, the former student leader who is representing Quebec Solidaire, and Liberal Jonathan Marleau, who chairs the party’s youth commission.

The Coalition Avenir Quebec will announce its candidate in the riding on Sunday and the Parti Quebecois has declared it will not run a candidate in the by-election.

Tyrrell said the by-election is the first time the Green Party will face voters since the party officially adopted a federalist position. He said he believes the vote will be an opportunity to demonstrate the sovereignist movement doesn’t have a monopoly on left-wing politics in Quebec.