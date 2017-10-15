

The Canadian Press





Though realistic of his chances in the upcoming federal by-election in Lac-St-Jean, Green Party deputy chief Daniel Green said he’s still intent on spending time campaigning in the riding.

Green will be in the riding with candidate Yves Laporte until Tuesday.

In an interview, Green admitted his party is “the little green mouse of political parties,” but that the team can surprise pundits. He pointed to a by-election in St-Laurent in which his party finished third, ahead of candidates from the Bloc Quebecois and NDP.

Laporte has focused his campaign on issues surrounding forestry and mining issues.

The party will face an uphill challenge to seriously contend in the by-election, with the four larger parties all running candidates in a bid to succeed Conservative MP Denis Lebel.