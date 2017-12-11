

CTV Montreal





Heading west from Montreal's downtown core is now drastically different as two entrances to the 720 and two entrances for Highway 20 have been eliminated.

Drivers can access the westbound highway from Viger Ave. or from a new entrance on Rose de Lima, but nowhere in between.

Transport Quebec expects the worst traffic will be every afternoon as drivers from the downtown core line up along St. Antoine St. to enter the westbound highway, although a police officer will be stationed at the intersection in an attempt to ease delays.

The Fort and Lucien L'Allier entrances to the westbound Ville Marie have been closed and will remain closed until 2019 because the elevated portion of the highway is being demolished.

Instead drivers come out of the tunnel and swerve left to the lowered section of the new Route 136.

Meanwhile the westbound lanes of Highway 20 have shifted north, closer to the escarpment, and the exit for Angrignon Blvd. is on the righthand side.

There is also going to be a new entrance for those who head west from Ste. Anne de Bellevue Rd. and Angrignon Blvd. Those motorists will get onto Pullman Rd., then enter Highway 20 West from the lefthand side.

The decades-old entrances at Monk St. and Notre Dame St. for Highway 20 West no longer exist because the westbound lanes for Highway 20 have shifted north -- on the other side of the eastbound lanes.

The new configuration also affects drivers coming from Highway 15 North and South who want to head west, which led to some drivers not knowing what to do.

"There was some confusion this morning especially for those who are on Decarie. They wanted to access the 20 West but they forgot to keep to their left because that is one of the new changes we put in place this weekend," said Sarah Bensadoun of Transport Quebec.

Those coming from the Decarie Expressway who want to head west will have to be in the centre lane -- which will curve to the east, as if heading downtown, before looping around and going underneath the highway.

Those who ignored the signs wound up near the Champlain Bridge.

"That means they continued on 15 South until De la Verendrye. They wanted to access the 20 via Monk, but then this one is completely closed and on a permanent basis.

"That means they were stuck in traffic on Notre Dame which was quite difficult this morning," said Bensadoun.

The Pullman Loop is also be used by drivers coming from Highway 15 North.

Drivers coming from the South Shore and Verdun will also need to decide early on if they want to go to Highway 15 North, or to the 20.

Instead of taking a ramp in the Turcot, the decision point is near De La Vererendrye where a road parallel to the old, elevated Highway 15 North has been built.

Drivers will have to be in one lane if heading north to the Decarie Expressway, or on the new road if going to Highway 20 West.

This new configuration will be in place until 2019.