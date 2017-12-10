Get ready for it: first snowstorm of the season to hit Tuesday
Cleaning cars near Jeanne-Mance Park.
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, December 10, 2017 8:06AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 10, 2017 10:12AM EST
While the Montreal area has had some dustings of snow in recent weeks, residents be warned: this week, winter really is coming.
According to Environment Canada, 15 centimetres is expected to call on the Chateauguay-La Prairie, Laval, Longueuil-Varennes and Montreal island areas on Tuesday.
The region got a taste of what’s to come on Sunday morning, with several centimetres falling, though the precipitation is expected to end by 11:00 a.m.
Temperatures have also been relatively mild, but that too will end. On Monday, a high of -10 is predicted.
Latest Montreal News
- Quebec anti-poverty plan to include guaranteed minimum income
- 40 years after burning cross on family's lawn, former KKK member apologizes
- Get ready for it: first snowstorm of the season to hit Tuesday
- Option Nationale votes on merger with Quebec Solidaire
- Khaira scores twice as Oilers chase Price, rout struggling Canadiens 6-2