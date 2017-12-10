

CTV Montreal





While the Montreal area has had some dustings of snow in recent weeks, residents be warned: this week, winter really is coming.

According to Environment Canada, 15 centimetres is expected to call on the Chateauguay-La Prairie, Laval, Longueuil-Varennes and Montreal island areas on Tuesday.

The region got a taste of what’s to come on Sunday morning, with several centimetres falling, though the precipitation is expected to end by 11:00 a.m.

Temperatures have also been relatively mild, but that too will end. On Monday, a high of -10 is predicted.