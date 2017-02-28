

The Canadian Press





GATINEAU -- Police in Gatineau are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in an apartment on Monday.

The bodies of a man and a woman were found at about 4 p.m. along with a three-year-old boy.

The boy was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and it's too soon to determine if anything criminal took place.

Police also say they have not yet identified the victims.

More information is expected to be released on Tuesday morning.