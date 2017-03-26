

CTV Montreal





Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for Quebec on Sunday.

According to the alert, the precipitation is expected to start in the afternoon in the Abitibi-Temiscamingue and Outaouais regions and will drift into parts of southwestern and central Quebec, including Montreal.

Between two to 10 centimeters of freezing rain are predicted, shifting over to rain on Sunday night and Monday morning.

Pedestrians and motorists are warned that sidewalks and roadways can become icy and dangerous.