The former mayor of Montreal North has been sentenced to six months in jail and two years probation for sexual touching of a minor.

Gilles Deguire pleaded guilty to the crime on Dec. 1, 2016, at which point the other charge he was facing, of sexual assault, was dropped.

On Friday, lawyers made their sentencing recommendations and the mother of the victim, who cannot be named, testified that her now-16-year-old daughter regularly sees a psychologist and has had suicidal thoughts.

Deguire addressed the court and with tears in his eyes apologized to the young girl for the acts that took place between Dec. 1, 2013 and Oct. 23, 2015.

The judge then immediately delivered the six-month sentence.

Deguire worked as a police officer in Montreal for 30 years before being elected mayor of Montreal North in 2009 and winning again in 2013.