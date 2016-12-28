

CTV Montreal





Late last week, a tandem investigation between the Sûreté du Québec and Boucherville Organized Crime Unit uncovered a clandestine fentanyl lab – the first of its kind in Quebec, SQ officials said.

The lab, located in Potton, in the Eastern Townships, was involved in both the production and encapsulation of Fentanyl-laced substances.

The raid comes as part of an investigation into organized crime and the production of synthetic drugs, which was launched by the SQ and local authorities in November.

Four other searches were conducted in the Longueuil, Boucherville and St-Roch-de-Richelieu sectors.

Up until now, the searches have led to the seizure of more than 400 kg of raw substances used in drug production, four grams of cannabis, a vial of liquid resembling GHB, a stun gun, 500$ in Canadian money, 13 signal jammers and two vehicles.

The lab was dismantled by 35 police officers, who will continue in their crusade to control synthetic drug circulation.

“Remember that these drugs are produced by amateurs who improvise, in unsanitary conditions, with chemicals that are explosive and harmful to health and the environment.” the SQ cautioned in a statement.

Anyone with information relating to this kind of activity is urged to contact the Surete du Quebec information line anonymously at 1-800-659-4264.