

CTV Montreal





A Quebec man accused of murdering the mother of his son and kidnapping the boy will appear in court in St-Jerome on Monday.

Ugo Fredette will face charges of second degree murder in the death of Veronique Barbe, the mother of Fredette’s six-year-old son.

Barbe’s body was found inside her home on Sept. 14, leading to an Amber Alert being issued for the child. Fredette and the boy were found in Ontario after a massive manhunt.

On Sunday, a funeral was held for Barbe in Ste-Eustache.

Fredette was transferred from a Ste-Eustache hospital to a detention centre in St-Jerome on Saturday.