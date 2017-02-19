

The Canadian Press





One person is dead and another seriously injured after a head-on car crash in Warwick on Saturday night.

At 9:00 p.m. two cars were travelling in the same direction on Highway 116. Another car, heading in the opposite direction, left its lane. While the first car avoided the vehicle, the second car collided with it.

The driver of the vehicle which left its lane was declared dead on the scene.

The exact cause of the crash is not yet known.