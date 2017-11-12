

CTV Montreal





A car crash in St-Charles-Sur-Richelieu left a 38-year-old woman dead in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police said the woman's vehicle was heading down Patriot St. toward Sorel at 1:45 a.m. when she missed a curve.

The car struck a hydro pole, cutting it in half, and landed upside down in four feet of water.

Neighbours heard a bang and called police. Officers who arrived on the scene jumped in the water and tried to break the window but were only able to pull the victim out when a tow truck arrived.

Police said it appears the woman was not wearing a seat belt. The woman was found in the back seat of the car and police said she may have been trying to escape the vehicle.

She was taken to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.