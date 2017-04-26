

CTV Montreal





With a man missing in Montreal, his family is worried about his safety.

Dmitrii Kaidalov was last seen Monday April 23 at the family's home in LaSalle.

His family is very worried because Kaidalov left home without any cash or any of his personal effects.

Kaidalov is a white male, 33-years-old, who stands 1.78 m and weighs 90 kg (5'10", 200 lb).

He has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Kaidalov, or who knows where he may be, is urged to call Info Crime at 514-393-1133.