Four people were rushed to hospital early Thursday morning after an explosion at the Rio Tinto plant in Sorel-Tracy.

The blast happened around 4:30 a.m. at the Steel and Titanium plant on Route 132, although the cause is not yet known.

Four poeple were badly hurt but are expected to survive their injuries.

Firefighters ordered the evacuation of the plant, and asked the Sureté du Quebec for assistance in dealing with the situation.

The metallurgical plant is on the edge of the industrial section of the city, next to a residential neighbourhood.