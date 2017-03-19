

The Canadian Press





Quebecers will welcome the official start of spring on Monday but apparently nobody has bothered to tell winter.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist Simon Legault, the transition between the two seasons will be “slow.” While temperatures will be mild relative to the low temperatures Quebec residents have grown used to over the last month, they will rise slowly.

The good news is, spring is expected to be slightly warmer than normal this year, especially in the southern parts of the province. Legault said no trend has yet emerged when it comes to what precipitation levels to expect.