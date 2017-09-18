An all-star lineup of musicians will pay tribute to one of Montreal’s most famous music icons at the Bell Centre, one year after his death.

Tower of Song: A Memorial Tribute to Leonard Cohen will be held on Nov. 6 and was organized by the late singer-songwriter’s family. Among the announced performers are Elvis Costello, Lana Del Rey, Feist, Philip Glass, k.d. lang, The Lumineers, Damien Rice, Sting, Patrick Watson and Cohen’s son Adam.

Other participating artists are expected to be announced at a later date.

In a statement, Adam Cohen spoke about the special place Montreal had in his father’s heart.

“My father left me with a list of instructions before he passed: ‘Put me in a pine box next to my mother and father. Have a small memorial for close friends and family in Los Angeles…and if you want a public event do it in Montreal,’” he said. “I see this concert as a fulfillment of my duties to my father that we gather in Montreal to ring the bells that still can ring.”

Proceeds from the concert will go towards the Canada Council for the Arts, the Council of Arts and Letters of Quebec and the Montreal Arts Council.

Tickets go on sale on Sept. 23 at www.evenko.ca.

In the year since Cohen’s death, numerous artists have come forward with tributes and testimonials, including an orchestral performance at Mount Royal by Rufus Wainwright. He was awarded a posthumous artist of the year Juno in April.