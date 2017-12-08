

The Canadian Press





When the Habs take on the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night, Jonathan Drouin will be among them.

The forward, who has missed the last four games with a lower body injury and the flu, resumed skating with the team on Friday, centering a line with Alex Galchenyuk and Andrew Shaw.

Drouin said he lost several pounds as he battled the virus.

After a five-game winning streak, the Canadiens have lost the past two games, falling 4-3 against St. Louis on Tuesday and 3-2 to Calgary in overtime on Thursday.

Shea Weber skipped his second straight practice for a therapy day. Before Thursday’s game, coach Claude Julien said there was no reason to worry about the defenceman.

Following their defeat by the Flames, the Canadiens dropped to tenth overall in the Eastern Conference. With 30 points, the Habs are tied with Boston, though the Bruins hold four games in hand.