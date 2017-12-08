Drouin practices, will play Saturday against Edmonton
Montreal Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin scores on Mike Condon on a penalty shot. Wednesday, November 29, 2017 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 8, 2017 2:01PM EST
When the Habs take on the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night, Jonathan Drouin will be among them.
The forward, who has missed the last four games with a lower body injury and the flu, resumed skating with the team on Friday, centering a line with Alex Galchenyuk and Andrew Shaw.
Drouin said he lost several pounds as he battled the virus.
After a five-game winning streak, the Canadiens have lost the past two games, falling 4-3 against St. Louis on Tuesday and 3-2 to Calgary in overtime on Thursday.
Shea Weber skipped his second straight practice for a therapy day. Before Thursday’s game, coach Claude Julien said there was no reason to worry about the defenceman.
Following their defeat by the Flames, the Canadiens dropped to tenth overall in the Eastern Conference. With 30 points, the Habs are tied with Boston, though the Bruins hold four games in hand.
Latest Montreal News
- Update to Highway Safety Code would target texting, young drivers
- Breed-specific bylaw to be suspended: Sauve
- "CAQ is a joke": Couillard snipes at Legault as National Assembly session ends
- Drouin practices, will play Saturday against Edmonton
- SCOC rules text messages can be private, even after they're received