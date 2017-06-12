

The Surete du Quebec is investigating what appears to be a double murder-suicide at a nudist campground near Drummondville.

Three bodies were discovered Monday afternoon at the Adam & Eve campground in Sainte Brigitte des Saults.

The victims have been identified as Suzanne Gareau, 50, Rodrigue Tremblay, 77, and Denys Carpentier, 76.



Those who knew the three at the nudist camp believe the police hypothesis that the tragedy is a result of a love triangle. They say Carpentier and Gareau were in a romantic relationship, and when they recently broke up, she moved in with Tremblay.



They say Carpentier grew very jealous and was angered by the split.



Other there say they were taken aback by the crime, adding that before the split all three were well known as good natured and friendly people.



Autopsies will be performed to determine exactly how all three were killed, but police believe Carpentier killed the other two before taking his own life as a result of a break-up.

They have not officially released the cause of death, but say there were signs of violence on the bodies. Police later confirmed the people had been shot.



All three deceased were found in same location at the campground.

There was another fatal shooting at the same campground in 2010.



With a report from The Canadian Press