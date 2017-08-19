

The Canadian Press





An injunction filed by a Montreal doctor aimed at closing unauthorized entry points on the border between Quebec and the United States was rejected by a Superior Court Judge on Friday.

According to a La Presse report, Judge Michel Yergeau rejected the motion, which was filed by physician Paul Clifford Blais, saying they were reluctant to intervene in the political arena.

According to the report, Yergeau said “the court can’t take the place of the public authorities responsible for applying the law.”

The motion was opposed by lawyers representing the provincial and federal governments.

Blais told La Presse that he is determined to appeal, saying he feels it’s important to show his children to respect Canadian law.