Counsellors and psychologists will be at a school in the Laurentians on Wednesday to help students come to grips with the aftermath of a deadly car crash.

Earlier this week a 15-year-old boy took his parents' car from his home in Lavaltrie, about 50 km downstream from Montreal, and drove off with several of his friends.

At 2 a.m. he crashed about 30 km north in Joliette, skidding off the road and smashing into two trees.

Two teenagers, aged 14 and 17, died at the scene.

A 13-year-old boy who survived the impact but is in critical condition is due to have surgery on Tuesday.

A 16-year-old boy remains in critical condition in hospital.

The 15-year-old driver was not seriously hurt in the crash.

He was questioned by police and released with a promise to appear in court next month, when he will be charged with criminal negligence causing death, and dangerous driving causing death.

All five boys attended school in Lavaltrie, and counsellors and psychologists will be at their school Wednesday to talk to students on the first day of school this week.