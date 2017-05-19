

CTV Montreal





The Quebec government will provide home and business owners hit by the floods with a list of qualified entrepreneurs who are committed to working at a fair price as reconstruction work begins.



Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux and Labour Minister Dominique Vien made the announcement Friday morning, detailing a list of construction workers’ unions who are working with the government to offer timely and fair work on damaged homes.



Quebec will provide a list of qualified entrepreneurs in the coming days, and will also publish a list of prices of reference for different jobs, so that homeowners will have an idea of what the market rate is.



Coiteux said the information will be sent to the door of every affected home.