

CTV Montreal





On the third day of the province-wide construction strike, protests took place outside an annual golf tournament.

Several hundred construction workers booed and jeered as members of the Quebec Construction Association arrived to take part in an annual golf tournament.

Workers were not impressed that managers and company owners were continuing with the event despite the strike.

"During the week we work, and they're playing golf. That's the reality," said one older worker. "They want to impose a special law on us, and they're laughing in our faces. Who is the mean one?"

Other workers pointed out the tournament would be partially tax deductible.

"They have cocktails, champagne, caviar, and we work like crazy," said one.

Negotiations resumed Thursday evening and continued well until the wee hours, although talks did not focus on monetary issues.

Talks are set to resume at 2 p.m. Friday and, with the aid of four conciliators, both sides will discuss salary and working conditions.

The Quebec government has warned that back-to-work legislation will be tabled early next week if the strike has not ended.