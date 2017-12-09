

CTV Montreal





Police are investigating a possible road rage incident on Highway 132 where a man and four children were involved in a vehicle collision.

Police received several calls about a man in a van who was driving dangerously at around 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The erratic driving started several kilometers away. The driver, a man in his 40s, first struck a vehicle on Highway 40 West at Henri-Bourassa Blvd., then another at Marien Ave.

He finally hit another vehicle, throwing it onto a wall on the 132 West near Roland-Therrien Blvd.

According to the SQ, drugs were found in the van and the driver is being interrogated.

The driver and children were taken to hospital and one child is being treated for a significant injury.

Criminal charges could be laid against the driver, as well as violations of the Highway Safety Code.

Several lanes were closed while police investigated.