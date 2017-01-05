

CTV Montreal





A class-action lawsuit against Quebec’s photo radar system that could involve hundreds of thousands of people is in the works.

On Dec.30, a motion was filed asking for permission to proceed with the lawsuit, which could see every photo radar ticket given since Dec. 30, 2013 dismissed. Over 400,000 tickets were given out in that time, totally up to $50 million.

The request claims that government bodies were negligent in devising a system that led drivers to believe photo radar evidence is irrefutable.

The door was opened for the possible lawsuit by a November ruling that overturned a $1,600 ticket. The judge in that case ruled that photo radar evidence amounted to “heresay,” as there was no one to witness the driver breaking the law or ensure the machine was functioning properly.

A second request for a separate class-action suit was filed on Jan. 2, though it’s likely only one request will get the go-ahead. A lawyer involved in the Dec. 30 request said it will take about a year to find out whether the lawsuit will be authorized and another two years before any trial begins.