Chief electoral officer open to public consultations on Quebec's electoral map
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, February 14, 2017 12:02PM EST
Quebec’s chief electoral officer is open to new public consultations on the electoral map.
Pierre Reid said Tuesday that parliamentarians should amend the Elections Act to allow it.
Reid said his office received a petition signed by 14,000 people calling for additional public consultations.
The petition was given to him by Sainte-Marie-Saint-Jacques MNA Manon Massé.
The member of Quebec solidaire, Massé wants to introduce a bill that would allow the Chief Electoral Officer to extend his procedure on reforming the electoral map, which would otherwise be concluded in 10 days.
Massé is fighting against a planned fusion of the Sainte-Marie-Saint-Jacques and Westmount-Saint-Louis ridings, which would then be called Ville-Marie.
Massé said she was concerned the makeup of the new riding would mean some voters voices would not be heard, especially in the Gay Village portion, and that the population profile of Sainte-Marie-Saint-Jacques differs significantly from that of Westmount-Saint-Louis.
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- Judge sides with '60s Scoop survivors; damages to be decided
- Sklavounos will not be returning to the Liberal caucus
- Resist divisions, says Charles Taylor in reversal of position on reasonable accommodation
- Should Montreal's flag be modified to reflect city's indigenous roots?
- Four more people illegally cross U.S. border into Quebec on foot: RCMP