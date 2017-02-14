

CTV Montreal





Quebec’s chief electoral officer is open to new public consultations on the electoral map.

Pierre Reid said Tuesday that parliamentarians should amend the Elections Act to allow it.

Reid said his office received a petition signed by 14,000 people calling for additional public consultations.

The petition was given to him by Sainte-Marie-Saint-Jacques MNA Manon Massé.



The member of Quebec solidaire, Massé wants to introduce a bill that would allow the Chief Electoral Officer to extend his procedure on reforming the electoral map, which would otherwise be concluded in 10 days.



Massé is fighting against a planned fusion of the Sainte-Marie-Saint-Jacques and Westmount-Saint-Louis ridings, which would then be called Ville-Marie.



Massé said she was concerned the makeup of the new riding would mean some voters voices would not be heard, especially in the Gay Village portion, and that the population profile of Sainte-Marie-Saint-Jacques differs significantly from that of Westmount-Saint-Louis.