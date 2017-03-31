Montreal's police chief expects it will take a decade to fully change the culture of the force.

Police chief Philippe Pichet delivered a plan to Montreal city hall on Friday morning to do just that in hopes of restoring public confidence in police.

"We know where we have to go and we are taking responsibility for our actions. We won't fail," said Pichet.

His 38-point plan includes steps he has already taken, including undoing some of the decentralization of power that had been taken by previous administrations.

"One thing I have done in return all assistant directors to central headquarters, so that everything can happen under one roof," Pichet told city officials.

He said the previous plan had created "unhealthy competition between divisions, each with their own kings and kingdoms."

Pichet said a wholesale revision of internal affairs was underway, including limiting the amount of time any one investigator could work in internal affairs.

That is, in part, a reaction to the accusations of wrongdoing throughout the force, including accusations that officers in internal affairs were fabricating evidence against fellow police officers.

A number of Montreal police officers, including senior officials, have been suspended while they are being investigated by the Sureté du Quebec.

"We can't foster a culture of keeping secrets," said Pichet.

Pichet is also calling for a revision of the police department's code of ethics and a new communications plan, but he anticipated it would take more than a year for those measures to be completed.

Mayor Denis Coderre and the Public Security commissioner have already seen the plan in full, and both endorse it.

Pichet said he had also discussed the plan with the Police Brotherhood "because it's important that we're not at war with the union."

The chief believes he has one thing going for him: an influx of new recruits.

With a large number of police officers having retired in recent years, and more about to retire, Pichet believes he has a good opportunity to train new managers into being more responsible.

Montreal police action plan by CTV_Montreal on Scribd