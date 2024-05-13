MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime falls to Alex de Minaur at Italian Open

    Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 5, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Manu Fernandez) Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 5, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Manu Fernandez)
    Share

    Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime was knocked out of the Italian Open after falling 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 to Australia's Alex de Minaur on Monday.

    The Laval, Que., native fired five aces but made 13 double faults during the Round of 32 match that lasted over three hours.

    De Minaur, with one ace and one double fault, capitalized on four of 12 breakpoint chances.

    It was the 25-year-old de Minaur's first career win over Auger-Aliassime, who was 2-0 against the Australian coming into the match, which included a victory in the final tie as Canada beat Australia to claim the 2022 Davis Cup.

    De Minaur advances to face sixth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the Round of 16.

    Tsitsipas beat Britain's Cameron Norrie 6-2, 7-6 on Monday.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Harry and Meghan's Nigerian adventure: Traditional attire to warm welcomes

    For her latest column on CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent visit to Nigeria, calling it a 'deeply meaningful campaign' that was about aligning their ongoing efforts to foster mental-health awareness and promoting the Invictus Games.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News